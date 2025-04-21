Jalen Williams' Energy, Effort Lifts OKC Thunder in Playoff Opener
Six Oklahoma City Thunder players scored double-digits and two reached 20 points in a historic 51-point Game 1 blowout against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. Ten of 13 who received playing time tallied multiple assists, while eight finished with a +20 or higher plus-minus. It was a textbook team win for a squad that has flexed depth and camaraderie all season.
Nobody had their fingerprints all over the place more than Jalen Williams.
The first-time All-Star led Thunder starters in points (20), made field goals (10), assists (6), steals (3) and plus-minus (+44). He thrived inside the arc, converting seven shots in the restricted area and shooting 2-for-3 on mid-range jumpers, which offset missing all four 3-point attempts.
Oklahoma City earned a 12-point lead after the opening quarter despite MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missing five of six shots — yet the most instrumental sequence of the night occurred immediately after. Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Aaron Wiggins, Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace played the second quarter's first 5:58 and won that stretch 25-6, which contained a 20-0 run.
Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. made a lefty hook shot over Williams to begin the quarter, but his team missed 11 field goals and coughed up three turnovers before Ja Morant registered a driving layup against a Hartenstein contest. The Thunder took full advantage, making four baskets in transition which ignited the Paycom Center crowd.
Williams intercepted a bad Desmond Bane pass for a coast-to-coast layup, leading to a quick Memphis timeout. Minutes later, Hartenstein and Williams threw down consecutive breakaway dunks to give Oklahoma City a 51-22 lead — effectively ending the game with two and a half quarters to play.
"Usually when you can get stops, it opens up a lot of stuff," Williams said.
The Thunder utilized pristine ball movement during the quarter including Caruso assisting Wiggins on back-to-back left-wing triples. Williams flashed his chemistry with Hartenstein, finding him for a second-chance layup and back-and-forth floater to close the run. Four of Williams' assists went to the first-year Oklahoma City big man.
"Even though it's the playoffs, when you plan on being with a team for years at a time, you're still trying to figure each other out and constantly trying to improve," Williams said. "It's a constant state of evolution. Tonight was good and something I can build off going forward."
Williams swiped another Bane pass attempt, this time to a cutting Morant, and initiated a two-on-one fast break with Wiggins. He stretched every inch of his frame to pack a high-flying alley-oop, leaving Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren in awe at the scorer's table.
Even with the Thunder more than doubling up the Grizzlies, Williams remained the most energetic player on the floor.
"I don't think I've ever seen him not play hard in a game, ever. And that's rare," said Thunder coach Mark Daigneault in practice media availability on April 18. "He's 6-6, he's got a 7-foot wingspan, guards every position, he plays a lot of roles for us. Regardless of what's going on in the season, or for him individually or for the team, he's always bringing maximum effort. And so we know we're gonna have that from him come this time of year."
Williams and the Thunder host the Grizzlies in Game 2 tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. CST.