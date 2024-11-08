Jalen Williams Finding Groove for OKC Thunder
Jalen Williams entered the season with the fourth-highest odds for Most Improved Player. While his scoring has increased by just 0.6 points per game on 2.6 more shots from last season, he is tallying more offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, assists and steals with 2.5% higher usage. His box plus-minus has improved from 2.3 to 4.3 even though the Thunder are performing 12.1 points per 100 possessions better with him off the floor.
Williams finished with a "Sombor Double" Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets, recording 29 points on 11-for-20 (55%) shooting, 10 rebounds (two offensive), nine assists and three steals. Game Score, created by John Hollinger to define a player's productivity for a single game, reveals this performance (29.1) was his statistical best of the season. Williams' previous high was a 21.7 game score against the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 1.
Defensive playmaking has been a significant strength for the Thunder this season, as they are racking up a league-high 13.4 steals and 7.3 blocks per game. Williams leads the NBA with 18 total steals and is averaging 2.3 per game, third most behind Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole and Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels. He has nabbed multiple steals in six consecutive games, including four each against the San Antonio Spurs and Trail Blazers.
Williams made four of his eight 3-pointers in Denver and is shooting 14-for-26 (53.8%) from deep in his last four games. He drained a pull-up transition triple off a Luguentz Dort steal, a step-back left-corner three over Peyton Watson, a catch-and-shoot top-of-the-key three after the ball swung around the perimeter, and a catch-and-shoot transition triple to bring the Thunder within three points just before the final minute.
Williams' shooting versatility brings significant benefits to Oklahoma City's offensive system. He can initiate offense against defenders who must respect his outside game and function as an outlet for teammates driving inside the arc. In the 2023-24 season, Williams made 43.4% of his 145 catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and 42.1% of his 95 pull-up triples. He is shooting 13-for-25 (52%) on catch-and-shoot threes through eight games.
Increased 3-point volume — 2.1 more attempts per game — has given Williams consistent scoring despite his struggles inside the arc. He is shooting 7.3% worse at the rim, 12.6% worse between three and 10 feet, and 16.2% worse between 10 and 16 feet than he did last season. These early woes demonstrate what can occur in a small sample size. Williams made 56.4% of his 470 2-point attempts against very tight or tight coverage last season, down to 44.4% of 54 attempts this year.
Williams and the Thunder take on the Houston Rockets tonight at 7 p.m. CST, kicking off a six-game homestand.
