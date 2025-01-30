Jalen Williams Named NBA All-Star For First Time In Career
The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a 37-9 start with the best record in the Western Conference for the second straight season tied in the loss column for the best mark in the entire league. The Thunder were always deserving of two All-Stars.
Last week, superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earned his second starting nod for the Mid-Winter Classic, marking his third appearance overall in the festivities. This week, the league named its reserve roster for each conference.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams was tabbed as one of the Western Conference reserve spots picked by the coaches.
Williams is playing elite defense and should be en route to his first All-Defensive honor at the end of the year and has done his part in netting the Thunder this lofty record amid some brutal injury luck.
This season, the Santa Clara product is averaging 21.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor, 34 percent from beyond the arc and 78 percent at the charity stripe.
Up next, the TNT crew will once again get together on Thursday, Feb. 6 where Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will act as General Managers, drafting three separate squads to compete in the NBA All-Star game.
The new tournament-style All-Star game takes place on Feb. 16 and it will be comprised of Team Kenny, Team Shaq, Team Chuck and the winner of the Rising Stars tournament in bracket play to decide a winner inside the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Oklahoma City will at least have two players for that Sunday event in Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander, though, Cason Wallace could take his rising stars squad to the event depending on the results on Friday night.
Of course, two of the four teams will be coached by Oklahoma City Thunder members with Mark Daigneault being entrusted with one team and an assistant to be named later bench-bossing the other.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.