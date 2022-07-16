Skip to main content

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Powers Thunder Past Warriors in Summer League Finale

Oklahoma City was without star power, but team basketball won out.

The Thunder and Warriors capped off the summer league in an unexpectedly disappointing matchup. Oklahoma City’s No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren was ruled out before the game, while Josh Giddey was ruled out last game. For Golden State, Moses Moody took a rest after dealing with minor injuries over the summer.

It was the Thunder that came out on top, notching a 90-80 win over Golden State. The Warriors started James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Oklahoma City’s team effort.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl looked like the best player on the floor Friday night, leading Oklahoma City with 15 points and 14 rebounds. The Thunder’s No. 12 pick Jalen Williams got the starting nod, contributing 10 points and six assists.

The bench performance was strong, specifically the play of Eugene Omoruyi and Jaden Shackleford. Each enjoying increased roles, Omoruyi added 11 points while Shackleford scored 12. The reserve unit as a whole contributed 37 points.

Oklahoma City ended the first quarter with a surprising 19-18 lead after poor shooting from deep. 12 of the Thunder’s 19 shot attempts in the opening quarter were 3-pointers, and they only converted at a 25% rate.

The Thunder took a six point lead into the locker room at halftime thanks to a strong second quarter led by Robinson-Earl. The veteran on the roster took advantage of his last game in the summer and it was evident in the second quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Oklahoma City took control of the game and extended its lead to double digits. Gabe Brown drilled two 3-pointers late in the frame to solidify the victory.

Because of a logjam tie-breaker, the Thunder will miss out on the Summer League Championship.

