Bennett Stirtz Shows Constant Upwards Improvement Throughout NBA Summer League

Before the Oklahoma City Thunder began their second-to-last NBA Summer League showing against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the team announced it would be shutting down first-round rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz for the rest of the event. Despite an inconsistent start, Stirtz improved consistently throughout summer action, stringing together some strong performances at the end.

Oklahoma City as a whole has struggled throughout the summer, still winless through seven times, with another loss coming to the Mavericks after the rookies' time was considered finished, but Stirtz has remained one of the few bright spots in a rough July showing. The 16th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft excelled at running an offense that lacked surrounding spacing and ball-handling ability.

The former Iowa Hawkeye averaged 14.4 points, 3.4 assists and one steal per game through five NBA Summer League appearances. He shot 45% from the floor and 30% from long range on a high number of difficult and deep looks.

Overall, the numbers look average due to a shaky start through his Salt Lake City Summer League performances. He averaged 9.5 points per game on 35% shooting in his two SLC appearances, but turned up the outputs once the lights got brighter in Las Vegas.

It all came together in Vegas. Stirtz averaged 17.7 points per game along with 3.3 assists, shooting 50% from the floor. The guard made every free throw he attempted during the NBA Summer League.

Stirtz looked comfortable with the ball in his hands and without, but the offense flowed at its best with the rookie leading the way. Despite constant heavy ball pressure, he never looked out of sorts.

Along with his game coming alive, the connection with his first-round rookie teammate big man Mara came together as well. Stirtz and Mara combined for multiple highlight-worthy plays during their time together in Vegas, with the duo running the pick-and-roll at a high level. Stirtz assisted Mara on a made shot on four separate occasions in the duo's final two appearances in the event.

"[I] Feel like if I throw it up next to the hoop, [Mara]'s going to grab it," Stirtz said after his NBA Summer League debut. "Hopefully, we'll get more of those connections the more we play."

In a limited amount of time, OKC's newest point guard proved he has what it takes to be impactful in a variety of roles. Once he's able to earn playing time, it's hard to see him losing much in a Thunder lineup that constantly searches for quick creation talent.