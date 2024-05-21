Vegas Odds Set For OKC Thunder Guard Josh Giddey's Next Team
Josh Giddey's season had more twists and turns than a snake with an itch. After having a ton of expectations entering the season, a slow start would be an understatement. The 21-year-old has admitted his early season struggles which carried all the way through the beginning of March.
From March 1 through the end of the regular season, Giddey really flipped a switch. A big guard began to play with more overall aggression both on the glass and getting to the rim which included his best rim finishing stretch of his NBA career. This opened up the floor more for himself and teammates.
However, in the playoffs, things took a turn for the worse. Giddey was parked on the pine and unplayable against the Dallas Mavericks - a matchup nightmare for the youngster all season in a move that he agreed with. His benching marked the end of a 218-game starting streak and left his future at a crossroads.
While Giddey hopes to remain in Oklahoma City, there is no shying away from the fact that a Bricktown breakup could benefit both sides - allowing the Thunder to improve their roster and Giddey to catch onto a team that will put him in a better role to succeed in.
It has yet to be seen which way the Thunder are leaning as Giddey is eligible for a rookie-scale contract extension, Vegas has set betting odds on the young guard's next team if he is not in Oklahoma City on opening night.
According to Bovada the team most likely to land Giddey this offseason would be the Washington Wizards. This match makes sense on paper given the need for a trusty lead guard and the Wizards' front office's Bricktown background with their top decision makers hailing from the Sam Presti tree, including Will Dawkins who had a large front office role during Giddey's tenure in OKC.
From there, the list is more random, laying out the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic as the other top-five destinations. While the Pelicans and Knicks would be eyebrow-raising given how well he plays on those venues, their level of interest - or the Thunder's interest in parting from Giddey - is not yet known.
The Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trailblazers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics round out the teams that have odds on the board for Giddey's services.
Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 stocks per game while shooting 47 percent from the floor, a career-best 33 percent from beyond the arc, 80 percent from the floor in 80 games this season.
