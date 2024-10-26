Josh Giddey Praises OKC Thunder 'I Love That Organization'
The Oklahoma City Thunder will battle the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. This will mark the first time the OKC Thunder have faced off with Josh Giddey after selecting the young guard with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
After three years in Bricktown, and a mess ending during the 2023-24 postseason, the Oklahoma City Thunder shipped Giddey to the Chicago Bulls for two-time all defensive member Alex Caruso. This was a move that made sense for each side.
Giddey, did not want to come off the bench in Oklahoma City and did not fit the Thunder's playstyle - but will be able to flourish in the Windy City - While Caruso is a 40-percent shooter from beyond the arc and provides an elite defensive impact.
Still, despite this move, there is no bad blood between either party and their former teams. Earlier this week, Caruso highlighted how excited he is to return to Chicago. Before tip-off on Saturday, Giddey showered the Thunder in praise.
"When you play your former team, you obviously circle it on your calendar. But you’ll never, ever hear me say a bad word about that organization. Top to bottom, unbelievable people. I’m looking forward to seeing them all. I love that organization," Giddey said in Chicago before tip-off of Saturday's clash with Oklahoma City.
