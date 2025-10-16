Kevin Durant, James Harden Dish on OKC Thunder Trade in Netflix Show
On Thursday, Netflix released it's second season of their NBA documentary series titled 'Starting 5' an in depth look at five NBA players throughout an entire NBA campaign with behind the scenes content that has never been seen before by fans.
This year's cast had plenty of storylines for Oklahoma City Thunder fans to follow. Not only did it star Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his eventual NBA Finals matchup of Indiana Pacers' star Tyrese Haliburton but also a pair of Thunder icons in Kevin Durant and James Harden.
In the opening episode of season two, the Thunder fans were taken into a time capsule to re-live the first era of Oklahoma City basketball. With Kevin Durant and James Harden donning Thunder blue.
The duo went in depth about the NBA trade that sent shockwaves through the league in the Fall of 2012, with the OKC Thunder shipping Harden to the Houston Rockets to break up the team's first big three of Durant, Harden and Russell Westbrook.
Despite the narrative being driven for over a decade that this was a move made with dollars and cents in mind, the two NBA stars claim it was a move that didn't make sense.
Harden went as far as to say it was not only a surprise or a sad ending but it wasn't about the money at all. Durant protested the celebrations that broke around the league calling the rest of the NBA scared of what the Thunder were building.
"My rookie year we lost to the Lakers who won a championship. My second year, we lost to Dallas when Dirk [Nowitzki] won his first championship. My third year, we lost to the Heat in the Finals when LeBron [James] gwon his championship. I was in a great space. My mindset was different. I'm coming in next year, championship for sure in Oklahoma City. It was over. It's just one of those said stories for real," Harden said in episode 1 of Netflix's Starting 5 series. "It wasn't about no real money. It was a couple million dollars. You know? To where it was like that's what you do? you don't see this thing through? I was mad too. 'cause I got the call..you see what we just did these last three years? It was like we're gonna win the championship this year!..I was hurt. It was sad for real."
Durant echoed those same sentiments and gave his side of things of how the trade went down following a summer at the Olympics with his Bricktown co-stars.
"I didn't know what was going on until right at the end. I didn't know that they were even negotiating. Me, James [Harden] and [Russell Westbrook] had just came off the Finals, Olympics, so I wasn't really thinking about contracts or none of that. So when they started talking about it right at training camp, i'm like 'oh [expletive] I never thought there was a possibility he was leaving, though," Durant said. "And what really pissed me off is like [LeBron James], and [Dwyane Wade], and so many dudes around the NBA sending tweets out like, 'congrats to my bro James. He got his.' like 'He's going to Houston he going to kill there.' when they was just happy we wasn't together no more. They was so happy I know [LeBron James] and them was so [expletive] happy we wasn't together anymore...I was like shut the [expletive] up y'all just was [expletive] scared y'all knew we was on the way."
The episode continued down memory lane with Durant discussing why he felt Thunder fans were so upset with his depature to the rival Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016.
"A lot of people in OKC who felt like my talent was taking away from that team. They resented me for taking away a hypothetical championship from them," Durant explained the move to Golden State.
This was just the first episode of behind the scenes content regarding the Oklahoma City Thunder.