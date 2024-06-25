Knicks' OG Anunoby to Hit Free Agency; OKC Thunder to be Suitors?
The Oklahoma City Thunder could be active this offseason. Building off a 57-win, No. 1 seed in the Western Conference season, the team already made a win-now move.
Ahead of the NBA Draft, the Thunder traded Josh Giddey to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Alex Caruso, a veteran guard and NBA Champion. The move signals a potential string of moves to solidify Oklahoma City as a contender heading into next season.
Conveniently, as the Thunder might be ready to hit the button and go all-in on their current roster, a forward they've recently been linked to is hitting unrestricted free agency. New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby opted out of his player option and will hit the open market.
Again, Anunoby and the Thunder have been linked in the past, though it was via trade. Still, there could be some interest from Oklahoma City, which could offer north of $30 million annually. They've got the cap space to pursue a player like Anunoby this offseason, and that'll go away next offseason.
The time might be now for the Thunder to build the strongest possible roster and utilize trades to make tweaks moving forward. Anunoby would be a great target. They traded for Caruso, adding him to a defense with Cason Wallace, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren -- all specialists in that facet -- along with great defensive help from the rest of the squad. Anunoby would fit perfectly in Oklahoma City.
On top of the defense, Anunoby shot the 3-pointer at 40 percent efficiency as a Knick this past season. He can score at all three levels to fit the mold as a versatile player within the Thunder offense, giving the team every bit more reason to pursue Anunoby.
Should they pursue and land the Knicks guard, the Thunder would be among the favorites to win the NBA title next season and for years to come.
