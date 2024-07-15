Lakers HC JJ Redick Draws Bronny James Comparison to OKC Thunder Guard
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick could envision rookie Bronny James playing a similar role to an Oklahoma City Thunder guard.
The Lakers have entered a new era as JJ Redick -- a former long-time NBA player -- took over as the franchise's head coach. They also happened to draft James with pick No. 55, pairing him with his father LeBron in Los Angeles.
Now, it's Redick's job to develop James' game and carve a role for him at the next level after one season playing at USC during his college basketball career. When talking about James, JJ Redick referenced Thunder lockdown guard Lu Dort as a model for his game and potential role during an appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio.
“We were at the Canada-USA basketball exhibition game. And I turned to one of our assistant coaches during the game. And I said, ‘I think Lu Dort just single handedly broke up the eighth possession of the game.’ Like, his impact. You can’t get into your offense," Redick explained. "Sometimes, the shot clock winds down because of his ball pressure. He literally blows up entire plays because of that pressure. And I really believe this. Bronny will eventually be that guy."
Dort plays a key role in a high-powered defense in Oklahoma City. He's one of the most talented perimeter defenders in the entire NBA, and his point-of-attack defense is incredibly tough for ball handlers play against.
“You have to be a guy that’s a ball hawk at all times,” Redick said. “We’re going to develop his shot. We’re going to develop his ball skills. He’s already got a great feel. He has a really good, instinctive nature on the defensive end.”
For Dort, the rest of his game followed suit. His career started with his high defensive motor and effort on the defensive side of the ball, making a real impact on the court. The rest of his game has since developed. That's what Redick and the Lakers envision for Bronny.
