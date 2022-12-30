Late Collapse Leads to Thunder Loss in Charlotte

After tying the game with four minutes left, OKC was unable to close out a tightly-contested contest against Charlotte.

Without two of its mainstays in the frontcourt, Oklahoma City was defeated by the Charlotte Hornets 121-113, dropping the Thunder’s record to 15-20. For the first time all season, both Jalen and Jaylin Williams cracked the starting lineup for OKC.

As usual, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was Oklahoma City’s lead scorer, tallying 28 points to go along with five assists, three rebounds and two steals. For the Hornets, all-star guard LaMelo Ball scored 27 points, grabbed 10 boards and dished out nine assists.

After the Hornets jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the contest, a pair of free throws from Jalen Williams got Oklahoma City on the scoreboard. The two teams battled back and forth until the closing moments of the quarter, when the Hornets mustered a 10-point lead.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored nine points in a row for the Thunder to cut Charlotte's lead to 36-30 at the end of the first frame. The fifth-year guard finished the opening period with 11 points, two assists, two steals and a rebound.

OKC severely missed 6-foot-8 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and 7-foot Aleksej Pokusevski on defense, allowing the Hornets a 100% field goal percentage from inside the arc in the first quarter.

Oklahoma City spent the majority of the second frame trying to keep pace with Charlotte. With around 30 seconds left in the half, the Thunder tied the game at 57, evening the score for the first time all night.

After two missed free throws by Hornets rookie big man Mark Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander drove into the paint, bringing Charlotte's defense with him. The Kentucky product fired a pass out to veteran big man Mike Muscala, who knocked down a corner three at the buzzer to give OKC a 60-57 lead heading into halftime.

SGA accounted for a whopping 18 points in the first half while Tre Mann pitched in 11 points off the bench.

Coming out of the break, Ball nailed a three-pointer from the corner to tie the game at 60. Defensive standout Lu Dort answered right back, connecting on a corner-triple of his own.

Midway through the third, the Hornets took a 72-70 lead over Oklahoma City behind a PJ Washington triple. Shortly after, Dort picked up his fourth foul and Ball nailed another 3-pointer to push Charlotte's lead to seven.

A 3-pointer from Dort, a put-back dunk by Jalen Williams and a mid-range shot from Gilgeous-Alexander quickly tied the game at 77. After the Hornets regained the lead, a deep 3-pointer from sharpshooter Isaiah Joe cut Charlotte's lead to one with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

Heading into the final frame, the Thunder trailed the Hornets 85-84.

Charlotte opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run behind an excellent stretch from Mark Williams. A quick basket and free throw from Josh Giddey followed by a floater from Mann cut the Hornets lead to 94-91 early in the period. Gilgeous-Alexander checked back into the game with OKC down by three and just over seven minutes left.

After a PJ Washington slam in transition, SGA finished a tough basket to tie the game at 103. Charlotte quickly answered with a bucket from Ball and a triple from Washington to give the Hornets a five-point lead with three and a half minutes remaining.

A pair of free throws from Terry Rozier extended Charlotte's lead to seven, a large enough deficit to keep Oklahoma City from mounting a quick comeback. Dort knocked down a triple to bring the Thunder within four, but a quick 3-pointer from Ball proved to be the dagger as OKC fell, 121-113.

Oklahoma City will suit up again on Saturday, December 31 at home against the Philadelphia 76ers.

