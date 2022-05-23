LISTEN: Scouting the Top Four Prospects with Derek Murray

Discussing the top four prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft with former Thunder employee and current NBA Draft scout, Derek Murray!

On this episode of The Uncontested Podcast, we are joined by former Thunder employee and current NBA Draft scout Derek Murray! We discuss the top four prospects in this 2022 NBA Draft, trade possibilities, and more.

Additionally, the podcast looks at all of the possibilities at pick 12, including guys like Dyson Daniels or Ousmane Dieng.

As always, thanks for listening and be sure to:

SUBSCRIBE to the Uncontested Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.

to the Uncontested Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. FOLLOW @The_Uncontested and @OKCThunderSI on Twitter!

@The_Uncontested and @OKCThunderSI on Twitter! LEAVE A REVIEW on Apple Podcasts if you enjoyed the episode.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.