LISTEN: Scouting the Top Four Prospects with Derek Murray

Discussing the top four prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft with former Thunder employee and current NBA Draft scout, Derek Murray!

On this episode of The Uncontested Podcast, we are joined by former Thunder employee and current NBA Draft scout Derek Murray! We discuss the top four prospects in this 2022 NBA Draft, trade possibilities, and more.

Additionally, the podcast looks at all of the possibilities at pick 12, including guys like Dyson Daniels or Ousmane Dieng.

