Live Updates: OKC Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game 1
Live updates from the OKC Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves bout in the Western Conference Finals.
In this story:
On Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Oklahoma City narrowly escaped Denver in the previous series, ousting reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and co. in a crucial seventh game on Sunday. Minnesota was able to cruise by a Steph Curry-less Warriors squad, and has been patiently waiting for their opportunity for some time now.
All eyes will be on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and the rest of the Thunder as they look to get off to a hot start in the WCF.
Here are live updates for Game 1:
Tipoff is a 7:30 p.m. CT.
First Quarter:
Second Quarter:
Third Quarter:
Fourth Quarter:
Published