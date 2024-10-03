Lockdown Duo Could Vault OKC Thunder to NBA's Best Defense
Oklahoma City’s defense was among the best in the league last season, and an offseason addition could push it over the top.
After winning 57 games and earning the No. 1 seed in the West, the Thunder began their offseason by trading Josh Giddey for Alex Caruso. Although Giddey was a lottery pick for the Thunder in 2021, his development stalled last season and caused issues for the team in the postseason with his lackluster shooting and defense.
Caruso’s addition quickly patched those holes on Oklahoma City’s roster and gives the team a prime opportunity to compete for a championship. As training camp gets underway, the Thunder have plenty of things to address. From integrating new additions to deciding the starting lineup, Mark Daigneault has his hands full.
At Wednesday’s practice, Caruso joined forces with Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Aaron Wiggins and Ousmane Dieng. While that lineup is another example of Daigneault’s interest in throwing numerous mixtures on the court, it also gave the Thunder a glimpse into one of their potential strengths next season.
Although the starting five is still up in the air, the pairing of Caruso and Dort on the wing seems to be a likely combination. Considering their skill sets, that duo could become nightmare fuel for opposing offenses.
“They were both on my team today, so I just got to sit there and help and watch, which was great,” Williams said. “They complement each other really well. I feel like (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) is probably a better person to ask because they’re switching onto him every other possession.”
Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in the league, and with Oklahoma City's depth, he will always have four talented players around him. Considering Dort and Caruso are capable of disrupting his rhythm in practice, it could be a sign of what will come on the hardwood when the season tips off.
Last season, Caruso earned his second straight All-Defensive selection while Dort narrowly missed the cut. Adding in Cason Wallace off the bench as another premier perimeter defender and Chet Holmgren manning the middle, Oklahoma City’s defense could make the leap to No. 1 next season.
