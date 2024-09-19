LOOK: OKC Thunder NBA Cup Court Leaked
The Oklahoma City Thunder saw their uniforms leaked this week on social media for the 2024-25 version of their city edition threads. They do not look entirely different from last year's iteration, holding some of the same qualities but still an interesting design.
On Thursday, another leak trickled out this time due to NBA 2K loading in the new NBA Cup courts to roll out into their game once the league announces this year's designs officially. This is common for a league partner to have access to these designs first so they can prepare the in-game release.
As these leaks came out, there were again just minor tweaks but still great ones for the NBA Cup courts. A return of a normal mid-court logo compared to the orange'd out version of a year ago gives it a face lift, with the colors more evenly and neatly blended going from light to a darker blue. The patterns inside the court details give an different element than previously seen on a Thunder floor.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have a similar look on the floor to last season, with the navy and light blue blinding on the floor which could be an indication - as it was a year ago - what the city edition court will look like after the NBA cup concludes.
A year ago, the city edition court was widely regarded as the best alternate court in Thunder history, and the team has left it laying on the Paycom Center floor since Game 5's conclusion against Dallas. Perhaps an indication that the team may decide to run it back with that same hardwood. Either way, the styles do not seem to contrast that much from a year ago.
