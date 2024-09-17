Look: Rumored OKC Thunder City Edition Uniform
The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to embark on a highly anticipated season in Bricktown. Heading into the 2024-25 campaign, will the Thunder be able to live up to the hype thrown at them throughout this summer?
With nearly every pundit, the Vegas odds makers and even former players projecting the Thunder will win the Western Conference and go on to the NBA Finals for a date with Boston. Viewed unanimously as a contender it places not just expectations but a sense of excitement around this Oklahoma City team.
That excitement has left Oklahoman's searching for any crumb of news even in the midst of football season around this Thunder squad as the day's countdown until training camp. Oklahoma City on Tuesday saw a pair of interesting news stories break for different reasons.
Just hours after the team announced Kenrich Williams will be sidelined to begin the season, the organization saw their city edition uniforms potentially leaked across social media.
This grey-ish or perhaps black uniform with yellow, orange and navy blue mixed in seems to be a combination of last season's city uniforms - particularly on the piping of the jersey - and the red dirt vibes of the 2022-23 edition.
These uniforms model last year's look so closely that perhaps the corresponding court will still stand for the Thunder, which might be why the team has not peeled it off the Paycom Center floor month after the team's Game 5 outing against Dallas.
While these uniforms are not confirmed by the team, if this design is accurate, it would also be the first time the organization has put out a uniform that just denotes Oklahoma rather than Oklahoma City, embodying the entire state which shows support to their lone professional team.
As the date gets closer for this to be modeled on the court, the team will release not only the images but a corresponding press release for what each detail means.
