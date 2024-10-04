Lu Dort Focused On Another Efficient Season For OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City’s defensive stopper has worn a lot of hats during his career with the Thunder. Lu Dort has always been the team’s best defender, but during the rebuild he was one of the team’s top scorers at times too. He’s had a long runway to discover his identity as an NBA player — especially on the offensive end — and he hit his stride last season.
A year ago, Dort averaged the least amount of points since his rookie season, but figured out his role within the offense and played efficient basketball. And with his elite defense, that’s all the Thunder could ask for. He restructured his shot diet and toned down his isolation attempts, letting the game come to him.
“Really the same,” Dort said on his offensive outlook this season. “Just taking my time in the game and see what the game gives me. Just not force. Let the game come to me. That comes from the trust of my teammates and the coaches.
“You know, we have a lot of talent defensively, so really just be at the right position at the right time and let the ball find me and just make the right play.”
Dort averaged 10.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists while becoming one of the Thunder’s most reliable shooters. He shot career-highs from the floor at 43.8% and 39.4% from 3-point range. If Dort hovers around that 40% mark from the outside, his contract is more than worth it.
For the next step in his offensive evolution, Dort is focused on finishing around the rim. He left a handful of points on the board each game with a few missed finishes here and there. If he can fine tune that last area of his offensive game, he’s the perfect role player for the Thunder.
“Be in the gym and work on it, honestly,” Dort said about working on finishing at the rim. “Just spend a lot of time. Most of the time that I had this offseason to be in the gym and to work on my game. Obviously it was something that I still need to get better at, and I'm aware of that, so I'm just in the gym with my trainer most of the time and really work on it.”
