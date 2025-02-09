Lu Dort Ruled OUT, Alex Caruso Makes First Start For OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies are about set to square off as the two teams tango in yet another injury-riddled matchup. The last time these Western Conference foes faced off was inside the Paycom Center as the Thunder earned a lopsided win over a team that looked far closer to the Memphis Hustle than the Grizzlies.
Tonight, the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Western Conference do work again, but this time, it is the Thunder on the short end of the injury report stick. The Thunder are without Chet Holmgren on the second night of a back-to-back, Lu Dort is out for the second game with Back spasms, Ousmane Dieng remains out with an ankle injury and Cason Wallace is in street clothes and out of the Rising Stars game.
The Memphis Grizzlies have dealt with horrendous injury luck this season as well, but tonight marks one of its healthiest games of the season as Desmond Bane was upgraded from questionable to available.
With this run of injuries, the OKC Thunder have a brand-new starting lineup with defensive ace Alex Caruso making his first start as a member of the Thunder.
Updated Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Ousmane Dieng (Ankle) OUT
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Lu Dort (Back) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Rest) OUT
Memphis Grizzlies
- Desmond Bane (Ankle) Available
- Zach Edey (Nasal Fracture) Available
- Cam Spencer (Thumb) OUT
- Johnny Davis (Not with the Team) OUT
Startling Lineups:
Oklahoma City Thunder:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Aaron Wiggins
- Alex Caruso
- Jalen Williams
- Isaiah Hartenstein
Memphis Grizzlies:
- Ja Morant
- Desmond Bane
- Jaylen Wells
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Zach Edey
