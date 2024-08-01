Lu Dort's Olympics Encouraging for OKC Thunder Going Forward
Over the last few years, Lu Dort has cemented himself as one of the most important players in the Oklahoma City Thunder's rise back to playoff basketball.
Coming into the NBA as an undrafted free agent, Dort prided himself on his tenacious defense that shook many of the guards he was assigned to. It took a while for his offensive game to expand, but now in 2024, he's a more than capable scorer and 3-point shooter.
Before he suits back up for Oklahoma City next season, the 25-year-old has earned the opportunity as a starter for Canada in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Alongside Thunder teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada should be a major player for a medal.
In Canada's 86-79 win over Greece, he recorded a solid eight points, four rebounds, two assists a steal and a block in 18 minutes. To follow that up, he dropped 11 points, two assists and three steals in 22 minutes in its 93-83 win over Australia.
Although he's not a top scoring option for his home country — that's mostly reserved for Gilgeous-Alexander and R.J. Barrett — he's doing everything expected out of him in the Olympics thus far. He's taking efficient shots and making them while continuing to give his nearly unparalleled defense on the perimeter.
Seeing this from Dort on the world stage has to be encouraging for Oklahoma City. A couple of his inconsistencies have been because of making undesired decisions, whether that be shooting a poor shot or making a bad play, but his play in Paris has been anything but that.
Next season Dort will once again be penciled in as a starter, either at the shooting guard or small forward position. Now that the Thunder has gotten a taste of the playoffs and a No. 1 seed, the expectations are going to be even higher for the organization. And with that comes the expectations for consistent quality.
If the type of play Oklahoma City gets out of Dort is anything like this Olympic run, his role in the lineup will only continue to grow.
