Lu Dort’s Shooting Slump Not a Cause For Concern For OKC Thunder
Despite a slow start offensively to the season, Oklahoma City is still finding ways to win. Through injuries, long road trips, and multiple back-to-backs, the Thunder finally have a chance to breathe after grinding to a 12-4 record to start the season.
This reset comes at a perfect time for the Thunder as the team is currently trying to integrate Isaiah Hartenstein back into the lineup while trying to work itself out of a shooting slump. A few days in the practice gym is just what Oklahoma City needs to find a rhythm from deep again.
Last season, Oklahoma City was the top 3-point shooting team in the NBA based on percentage. This season, the Thunder has increased volume yet rank No. 19 in percentage. The last three games, though, the shooting slump has gotten even worse. The highest percentage 3-point shooting night the team had over the last three games was just 33.3% (14-of-42) against the Mavericks. One of the reasons for the recent shooting skid is Lu Dort, who has lost his outside stroke as of late.
Dort was hovering over 46.5% from 3-point range for the first few weeks of the NBA season, but that number has tanked over the last week. Over the last four games, Dort has connected on just 8-of-30 3-point attempts, good for 26.6%. During the most recent two-game stretch, the number goes down to just 14.2%.
Should Dort’s outside struggles be a cause for concern? It shouldn’t be. Over the course of his entire NBA career, Dort has gone through many shooting slumps, along with the same amount of elite stretches. Dort is a streaky shooter, but someone that the Thunder will live with the misses for. This is nothing new, and his baseline has improved every season.
Despite Dort’s nightmare four-game stretch, he is still shooting an impressive 40.2% from 3-point range on the season. Like the rest of the team, Dort can use this long break to get his legs back. A well rested 3-point shot could be a game changer for both Dort and the Thunder.
