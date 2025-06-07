Lu Dort Understands What a Championship Would Mean for OKC Thunder Fans
Coming into the NBA Finals, Oklahoma City felt invincible. After a historic regular season and a run through the Western Conference Finals, it's easy to see why, too. But Wednesday night, the Thunder came crashing down back to earth. Now, Oklahoma City has to pick up the pieces in a hurry.
The reality is, Oklahoma City dominated the game and let the pesky Pacers hang on for a posession too long. The Thunder had plenty of chances to blow the doors off of Indiana and extend the lead to 20 points or more. This has been Indiana's identity all season, though, and Oklahoma City simply looked shell shocked.
While the discourse should be able Indiana's inspiring comeback and Oklahoma City's head-scratching collapse, the Thunder should still be thinking about the prime opportunity it has moving forward. Still an overwhelming favorite to win the NBA Finals, this Thunder team has an opportunity to deliver a championship to Oklahoma — something that would transform the city entirely with a new arena on the horizon.
“You gotta be proud and happy for sure," Lu Dort said when asked about the Thunder fans. "It’s been some tough times for sure. Tough seasons. A lot of good memories, a lot of bad memories. We’re just glad to be in this position to represent the city. They've done so much for us, and we love them for that. We're so happy every time they cheer for us every game, and you gotta be proud to be in this position, for sure."
With Oklahoma City, it has always been more than basketball for this community. The Thunder means everything to the city, and their history will forever be interwoven. It's why there's always such a big emphasis on having players of the team understand the culture and history of the city, and that's a standard that Sam Presti and company have set.
Dort was asked if the team feels a sense of responsibility to bring home a championship to a city like this. Oklahoma City has grown with the team, seen incredible mountaintops and a few rare valleys, and watched an excessive amount of Hall of Famers in the process. But the city has never been able to claim a ring — the most coveted award in basketball.
"Yeah, I mean, we mean a lot to them," Dort said. "We know that we can do something really, really special for this city for the years that are coming ahead. We have our head in the right space, and we know what to do for that. We'll keep going, and we'll keep working for that."
If Game 1 was any indication, Oklahoma City has what it takes to put away the Pacers early in the game. Taking advantage of turnovers, converting on missed layups, and ripping down critical rebounds will all be important in Game 2. This Thunder team has been in this spot before, and they're more motivated than ever to deliver a championship to the hometown team.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.