Mark Daigneault Embraces Thunder's Unique Preseason Schedule
The Oklahoma City Thunder have high hopes for the season. They've built a legitimate title-contending roster. Hypothetically, they've got all of the pieces a team needs to achieve the highest honor in the NBA -- winning a championship.
With an MVP talent, a couple of co-stars and plenty of depth with role players who can shine -- Oklahoma City has everything they need to compete at the highest level. However, there is so much more that goes into achieving such an incredible feat. Preparation and taking advantage of every opportunity is one of those things.
Thunder head coach Mark Daignault embodies that. The team has a four-day gap in between their victory against the New Zealand Breakers and their next preseason contest. For Daigneault, the club is taking every bit of advantage of the opportunity.
"It's what we had to do but we'll have good practice time over the weekend here," Daigneault said. "Then we'll have two games, then we'll have a good stretch of practice time again. It's good to play some games and kinda figure out what you got and go back to practice and tighten the screws."
Using the long break to their advantage proves just how the Thunder have gotten to where they are as a franchise. They're going to maximize and utilize and opportunity that comes their way, and being uber-efficient is how Oklahoma City has set themselves up to be a perennial title contender.
It also helps that most of the analysis coming from preseason has to do with rotational and fringe roster guys. The young players and those vying for a roster spot get an opportunity to make final tweaks before the final preseason push.
For star players and those cemented in their roles within the squad, these games serve as a tune-up for their conditioning.
