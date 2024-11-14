Mark Daigneault, OKC Thunder 'Excited' About NBA Cup
The 2024 NBA Cup has already started with a bang. On Tuesday night the artist formerly known as the in-season tournament tipped off featuring Chris Webber flashbacks, Steph Curry daggers and a key upset in Boston.
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will make their NBA Cup debut by playing host to the Phoenix Suns in the fifth game of a six-game home stand.
The NBA has tried hard to make this NBA Cup a big deal, with flashy new courts, special uniforms, a trip to Vegas, hardware and cold hard cash on the line. Oklahoma City Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault thinks they have succeed in that attempt.
"I was really impressed last year with the intensity of those games. It is not playoff intensity but it is above like a casual regular season game. I think the crowds and attention on it helps that. Those were pretty electric environments last year and we are hoping to get the same tomorrow which I am sure will be the case," Daigneault said
This is not only fun event for fans but for the team also as the sideline pacer continued to harp on the excitement and opportunity the team earns from it.
"It was fun last year, and a good opportunity to test ourselves in what feels like an elevated game in the regular season," Daigneault continued.
OKC Thunder's Pool Play Group includes the Suns, Lakers, Spurs and Jazz - with book ends serving as the Thunder's two home games in this stage.
