Mavericks Edge By Thunder Despite Late Comeback Attempt
The Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-89 Monday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, in the backend of the Thunder's preseason-opening back-to-back.
The Mavericks played their entire projected season-opener starting lineup in the game, while the Thunder sat 12 players. The fatigue showed for the nine available players for the reigning champions.
The Mavericks were up 66-40 over the Thunder at the end of the first half. The Thunder could not connect with any offensive rhythm.
Dallas swarmed shorthanded OKC on both offense and defense, forcing consistent mistakes and lapses. The Thunder failed to garner consistency from the beginning, and that showed on the halftime scoreboard.
The Mavericks rested their starters for the entire second half.
The Thunder made a third-quarter push against the Mavericks' bench, making it a 16-point deficit at the end of the period. Two-way candidates Zack Austin and Jazian Gortman took turns hitting shots down the stretch.
The Thunder got the deficit to only six points with 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter after trailing by as much as 32. Barnhizer and Gortman were the main catalysts for the Thunder comeback, with Gortman facilitating the Thunder offense and Barnhizer facilitating the defense.
The thrilling comeback effort was not enough for the Thunder, as they fell to the Mavericks 106-89.
Here are three key takeaways from the Thunder's close loss to the Mavericks.
1. Brooks Barnhizer Is a Fighter
Barnhizer was everywhere for OKC throughout the game; he led the team in scoring while being a catalyst on defense. He scored 16 points on 10 shots, while grabbing seven rebounds and a steal.
The rookie out of Northwestern University was a constant pest on defense, keeping the Thunder in every possession. He took the Cooper Flagg assignment early on in the game, forcing a slow start from the No. 1 pick.
Barnhizer's jump shot still has a way to go, but with what he has shown so far, the work ethic will be there to improve.
2. Jaylin Williams's Jumper Looks Smoother Than Ever
Jaylin Williams was one of the few usual Thunder rotation players who stepped on the floor in this game and his jump shot continued to shine.
The Arkansas native scored 14 points and hit four threes on 11 attempts. He added six rebounds and two blocks to his totals. Williams has been a solid shooter from behind the arc throughout his career, but if this three-point output continues, he just adds another level to his game as a volume three-point shooter.
Other than the positive results, Williams's shot looks quicker and more fluid when it leaves his hand. A quicker, more consistent jumper can make OKC have even more shooting in its lineups.
3. The Two-Way Competition Gets Even Harder
Gortman was sensational tonight for Oklahoma City. The Overtime Elite prospect scored 12 points along with four rebounds and two assists.
Gortman went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and played his first minutes of NBA basketball last season in Dallas. He etches his name in the two-way contract competition for the Thunder's final opening.
Preseason opener star Chris Youngblood followed up his 20-point performance against Charlotte with only six points on two-of-10 shooting against Dallas. This brings up discussion once again as to who General Manager Sam Presti should choose in the final slot.
The Thunder return to the hardwood on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. Central Time in Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, against the Charlotte Hornets. This game will be the Thunder's first in Bricktown since Game 7 of last season's NBA Finals and will be broadcast on Fanduel Sports Network Oklahoma.