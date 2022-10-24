Mock Trade: Lakers Start to Fix Shooting Issues

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled tremendously this season, starting out the 2022-23 campaign 0-3. This is tied for the worst record in the NBA, which is cause for concern despite the small sample size.

The downfall of the Lakers to this point as been their shooting, particularly from 3-point range. While Russell Westbrook has been particularly bad from deep, it really is an issue the entire roster is facing.

On the season, Los Angeles is shooting 25-118 from beyond the arc, which is the worst percentage in the entire NBA.

According to Marc Spears, the Lakers’ 21.2% mark on triples is actually historically bad. In NBA history, there have been over 6,100 instances of a team taking at least 100 3-pointers over a 3-game span. The Lakers 21.1% is the 2nd-worst among that group, trailing only the Hawks in 2018 (21.0%).

There’s no question that Los Angeles is willing to make moves to improve the roster. With that in mind, shooting should be at the top of the wish list.

One player who could immediately begin to fix this issue is Mike Muscala of the Oklahoma City Thunder. A respected veteran, the 6-foot-10 big is one of the best shooters in the entire league at his position.

Jerome Miron / USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Muscala shot 42.9% from deep on 3.8 attempts per game. This is exactly the type of lift the Lakers could use off the bench. He’s an experienced player that could contribute immediately. Through three games this season, the 31-year-old is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds just 12.7 minutes per contest.

Muscala can’t be traded until three months after his signing of a new deal this summer, meaning he’s not able to be moved for another week or two.

Regardless, who could Los Angeles offer to pry the veteran Muscala from OKC?

Thomas Bryant makes the most sense.

Tommy Gilligan / USA TODAY Sports

The Thunder lack a young, healthy center. Bryant is just 25 years old and would immediately become the starter in Oklahoma City. He recently underwent thumb surgery and is out for a few weeks. Even upon his return, it’s unclear what his role with the Lakers will be. Bryant himself is a solid 3-point shooter (35% on his career), but that doesn’t necessarily get Los Angeles over the hump.

Similar to Muscala, Bryant cannot be traded quite yet. He’s slated to be a Laker until at least mid December due to trade rules after signing a new deal.

While the Lakers certainly like what Bryant brings to the table, he’s on a one-year deal. Muscala is cheaper and under contract for an additional season. Given Bryant is a rental, the Lakers’ leverage in any deal is limited.

Muscala and Bryant can’t be traded straight up for one another due to the cap situation in Los Angeles, but there are packages that could be built around the swap of those two players. It couldn’t happen until close to the start of the new year, but this type of deal would make sense for both sides.

