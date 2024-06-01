Mock Trade: Washington Wizards Give OKC Thunder Former NBA Champion at Long Term Cost
The Oklahoma City Thunder ripped off 57-wins in the 2023-24 NBA season and now the attention turns to how the organization can improve following their second round exit to the eventual Western Conference Champs.
Despite this season being labeled a resounding success, there are still some roster moves on the table for Sam Presti to bolster this roster and get this young contending Thunder squad over the hump after falling just short of making the Western Conference Finals.
This has led NBA pundits and social media to create fact trades and dream up ways for the Bricktown boys to improve. One of the latest mock trades sweeping the social media world is a Washington Wizards-Oklahoma City Thunder swap.
Mock Trade: OKC Thunder receives Kyle Kuzma from Washington Wizards for Josh Giddey and draft compensation
This was an idea crafted by Jake Weinback but Giddey to the Wizards has long been speculated. it would make sense as the Wizards are open about this being a long-term rebuild with a front office headed up by decision-makers from the Thunder tree.
Will Dawkins was part of the Thunder staff that drafted Giddey and obviously sees the vision of what the 21-year-old guard could turn into with a more suitable role which he was intended to play when the Thunder selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
With what Kuzma brings to the table, perhaps the Thunder would have to attach some draft compensation not make this a one-for-one swap, but it shouldn't even make a scratch on the mount of draft picks Oklahoma City owns much less a dent.
The Wizards forward is owed $23.5 million in 2024-25, with $21 million coming his way in 2025-26 and $19 million to finish the pact in 2026-27. Oklahoma City has to be financially savvy as they get set to dish out a supermax to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and max rookie-scale extensions to Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren next offseason.
However, Kuzma could help the Thunder - despite turning down the Dallas Mavericks pursuit of him at the deadline, he may be more willing to part from the Nation's capital this summer.
During the 2023-24 season, the 28-year-old averaged 22 points, six rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor, 33 percent from beyond the arc and 77 percent at the charity stripe.
Kuzma runs the floor well in transition and should benefit from playing with the Thunder's talented roster. Making life easier as a play finisher with open catch-and-shoot chances, creases to cut backdoor and finish at the rim, and more rolling opportunities in Oklahoma City's screen-heavy style.
On unguarded catch-and-shoot chances, Kuzma shot 43 percent which should come more frequently in Bricktown with the gravity of the Thunder's top scorers compared to the laboring offense in Washington.
Ultimately, this seems like a pipe dream from the social media General Managers, while it works on the floor financially it is a tough commitment perhaps Oklahoma City is looking to use this cap space in a more short-term capacity.
Though, it would make sense for the two sides to engage in talks given their familiarity with each other and a possible perfect landing spot for Giddey should Oklahoma City elect to move on. Kuzma would bring playoff experience and Championship pedigree to the Thunder while immediately boosting his production thanks to the change of scenery.
