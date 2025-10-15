NBA 2K Video Game Projects Impressive Season From OKC Thunder Trio
After winning an NBA title in 2024-25, the Oklahoma City Thunder show no signs of slowing down as the 2025-26 season approaches.
OKC returns almost the entire roster from last year's championship squad, trading 2024 first-round pick Dillon Jones to the Wizards and adding a few young pieces. The Thunder's continuity makes Oklahoma City one of the favorites to repeat as champs.
Not only does OKC have 2024 Coach of the Year Mark Daigneault at the helm, but the team's roster is armed with 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA honoree Jalen Williams and former Rookie of the Year runner-up Chet Holmgren.
Alongside a number of solid role players, the aforementioned trio helped the Thunder bring home last year's Larry O'Brien Trophy. Gilgeous-Alexander won Finals MVP, Williams scored 40 points in Game 5 of the championship series and Holmgren set the record for most blocks in a finals Game 7.
This year, the group could once again be Oklahoma City's championship-winning recipe. NBA 2K, a popular basketball video game, seems to agree.
A recent social media post from the game's account noted that 2K's 2025-26 simulation of the NBA season saw the aforementioned trio put up impressive numbers.
In the simulation, SGA averaged 36.6 points, 7.2 assists and 4 rebounds per game while Holmgren tallied 21 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. Williams' stats in the simulation were similar to his 2024-25 totals, as the talented wing put up 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
Of course, this is only a simulation and the numbers are likely inflated coming from from a video game. For example, averages of 36 points haven't been seen over a full season in the NBA since James Harden accomplished that feat in 2018-19.
While Gilgeous-Alexander is a talented scorer, he has multiple teammates who can help shoulder the load on offense, meaning the reigning MVP likely won't put up as many point as he did in the video game's simulation.
For Holmgren, though, the projections seem more likely. The former No. 2 overall pick performed well before suffering a hip injury that held him out most of the 2024-25 campaign.
After returning late in the season to play a total of 32 regular season contests, Holmgren's final averages in his second season were 15 points, 8 rebounds 2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game.
Holmgren would need to grab nearly two more rebounds and score six more points to reach the 2K simulation, but the Gonzaga product has the potential to take that leap after a healthy offseason.
For Williams, the simulation's stats were extremely similar to his 2024-25 tallies of 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.