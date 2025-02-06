NBA All-Star Draft: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams
The Oklahoma City Thunder have seen Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams be named NBA All-Stars. The OKC Thunder are the only Western Conference team to have multiple All-Stars. On Thursday, the Inside the NBA crew drafted the pool of NBA All-Stars onto three teams for the Feb. 16 All-Star game, which this year is a four-team tournament.
The fourth team will be the winner of the NBA Rising Stars tournament on Feb. 14, while the other three will be NBA All-Stars spread across Team Shaq, Team Charles and Team Kenny. The NBA All-Star game takes place in San Fransisco inside the Chase Center.
There were plenty of outcomes from this draft including the Thunder duo teaming back up or playing opposite of each other. Two of the teams will be coached by Mark Daigneault and an Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach. The other two will be coached by Kenny Atkinson and a Cleveland assistant.
Oklahoma City will be well-represented and even has a chance for Cason Wallace to play in the NBA All-Star game if his team (Team Hardaway) wins the Rising Stars showcase.
Gilgeous-Alexander was pegged as an NBA All-Star Starter, while Williams was tabbed an All-Star reserve in the Western Conference.
Gilgeous-Alexander was the No. 8 pick to Team Chuck. The Thunder superstar was passed over by some eye-poppingly bad selections.
Williams was selected with the No. 10 pick to Team Kenny. This puts the Thunder duo on opposite sides of one another.
Team Chuck: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, Pascal Siakam, Alprene Sengun, Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Mitchell.
Team Kenny: Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Williams, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and Tyler Herro.
Team Shaq: LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, James Harden and Jaylen Brown.
