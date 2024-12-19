NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Bounce Back, Cover Spread vs. Magic
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic face on on Thursday under the lights of prime time TV. With this game being shown on TNT, how should you bet in this interesting matchup in Orlando?
The OKC Thunder are favored by six and a half points against the Orlando Magic, who have been frisky despite missing Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Still, the Thunder have more talent than Orlando healthy or not, and have done a fantastic job of following up losses with wins.
The Thunder need to get back on track from beyond the arc after a dreadful 5-for-32 outing against the Bucks on Tuesday in the NBA Cup Championship. While Oklahoma City is 19th in 3-point percentage this year - down from its top-of-the-league mark a year ago - they are not 5-for-32 bad, no one is. So expecting the shooting to balance out on Thursday is a good bet.
Oklahoma City should be able to harrass the Orlando lead guard and force around 20 turnovers tonight, leading to a high number of transition points and helping the Thunder distance themselves from the Magic.
Jalen Williams is also due for a special game, after an absolute clunker on Tuesday, the Santa Clara product can only really go up from there.
Oklahoma City should beat this magic team by more than two possessions, which the FanDuel line has it at right now. The response this team has shown under Mark Daigneault throughout his tenure leads this scribe to bet Thunder.
The Bet: OKC Thunder -6.5
The Record: 15-10-1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
