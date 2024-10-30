NBA Betting: OKC Thunder Heavy Favorites Against Spurs Good Bet to Keep Streak
The Oklahoma City Thunder are not only off to a 3-0 start record wise, but are perfect against the spread despite some lopsided lines. The Thunder will look to continue that trend as the San Antonio Spurs come to town for a National TV game.
It is easy to see the headlines in this one, Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama battling Thunder rising star Chet Holmgren, two big men clashing down low who despite saying all the right things publicly, their actions on the court show this is a budding rivalry in the NBA.
All four of their matchups last season (five, including the preseason) were must watch television, even the game last November that got so out of hand that TNT pulled the plug on the contest as the Thunder can the Spurs out of the Paycom Center.
Still, this is one of the games the Spurs have circled on their calendars in a year that few believe they can make a run to the postseason, this is the equivalent of their Super Bowl. The spunky Spurs will be motivated in this game.
Chris Paul has added a new dynamic to this team, his veteran precense and being a coach on the floor has helped settle down a young team that is easy rattled and dig them out of deep holes that they have found themselves in during nearly every tilt so far this season.
Tonight however, with FanDuel once again blanketing the Thunder with a large -12 spread, the Spurs can not afford to get down big early on.
Oklahoma City's defense is too suffocating and too relentless to allow San Antonio to overcome early game struggles. To the Spurs credit, the Thunder has not exactly started fast themselves, even playing the Hawks to a two possession game to start the final frame before blowing them out Sunday.
With two off days to recover from a three game in four night stretch to begin the season, the Thunder should have their best start of the season tonight inside the Paycom Center. That will be enough to carry them to their fourth straight lopsided victory.
The Bet: OKC Thunder -12
The Record: 2-1
