NBA Betting: OKC Thunder to Cover Lofty Spread Against LA Clippers
The Oklahoma City Thunder play host the LA Clippers in the midst of a five-game home stand inside the Paycom Center. The Thunder own a 12 game winning streak, looking to push it to a franchise-best 13 mark. The Clippers come in with a 5-5 record in its last ten games.
In this game, the Thunder may face a James Harden-less Clippers squad which inflates the point spread from Fanduel to Oklahoma City being favored by 11 from its 9.5 opening number.
Oklahoma City should be able to harrass the lackluster guard play of the LA Clippers, forcing plenty of turnovers to get out on fast break attempts and fill up the point column. The Thunder have lived on pushing the pace and disjointing opposing offenses this season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has posted three 40-point games in the past week and is in line to light up the Clippers. This season, the Thunder superstar has turned in a 45 point and 25 point night against LA in each of Oklahoma City's wins.
Jalen Williams should be able to break out of his scoring slump and start the New Year on the right foot, now no longer battling the Clippers big men rotation alone, with Isaiah Hartenstein back in the fold to take on the body bruising centers from LA.
While the Thunder have to lose eventually and with each passing game become more "due" than the night before for a let down, the front end of a back to back against the Clippers possibly without its best active player doesn't seem like the spot to predict it.
The Bet: Thunder -11
The Record: 21-11-1
