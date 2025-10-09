NBA GM Survey Displays OKC Thunder Dominance
The annual NBA GM survey put on by NBA dot com signals a lot. Not only the start of a new hoops season, but who the league's executives believe is poised to be great. Not just this season but in the future.
It is no surprise that the OKC Thunder found themselves listed on nearly every category. Not only are the Thunder expected to be a juggernaut this season - a popular pick to buck the current trend of parity in the NBA and defend their title - but they are feared to have a dynasty brewing in Bricktown.
To kick off the poll, executives were task with picking the NBA Champion for this season, which the Thunder netted 80% of the vote. Cleveland and Denver tied for second with 7% of the votes respectively while Houston and New York also earned a vote to take home the crown.
Oklahoma City received 82% of the first place votes in the Western Conference, as the Thunder attempt to grab their third straight No. 1 seed in the conference, with the remaining 10% being second place votes. Last year, the Thunder were picked at an 80% clip to own the best record in the conference.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (8%) finished third in NBA MVP polling, behind Nikola Jokic (67%) and Luka Doncic (10%). Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander brought home 40% of the vote and ended up winning the honor.
That isn't the only category that saw Gilgeous-Alexander steal headlines. When asked who you would start a franchise with, the Thunder's superstar brought home 13% of the vote only placing behind San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama (83%).
Gilgeous-Alexander netted 3% of the votes for which player makes opposing coaches adjust the most. The Thunder's MVP sits comfortably atop the best point guard in the league rankings with 73% of the vote while also finishing third for the shooting guard category with 7% of the votes. While Jokic ran away with the best international player honor with 93% of the vote, Gilgeous-Alexander was able to steal a vote away from the Denver big man.
Third-team All-NBA forward Jalen Williams grabbed at least one vote for the best small forward in the NBA currently.
Rookie Brooks Barnhizer earned at least one vote for biggest steal in the draft as Oklahoma City scooped up the defensive ace with the No. 44 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Speaking of defense, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw Lu Dort grab a vote for the best defender in the NBA and 7% of the vote for the most versatile defender in the NBA, Alex Caruso took home 24% of the vote for the best perimeter defender,
Oklahoma City won the best defensive team poll going away, with 83% of the vote crushing the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. For comparison, a year ago, the Boston Celtics took home this honor with just 57% of the vote.
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault finished second in best coach of the NBA, with 34% of the vote, ranking behind Miami Heat bench boss Erik Spoelstra. Daigneault finished second among executives who were asked which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments, taking home 23% of the vote falling behind just Ty Lue. The Thunder bench boss tied for fourth among best offensive coaches and was voted as the best defensive coach with 37% of the vote.
The Oklahoma City Thunder were tied for first for the most fun team to watch and the best home court advantage teams in the NBA 43% and 27% of the respective votes, tied in both categories with their biggest Western Conference threats, the Denver Nuggets.
However, it isn't just the here and now. The OKC Thunder still finish atop the best young core in the league votes with 50% of the first place ballots. Last year, the Thunder won this category with 60% of the votes.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are atop the NBA mountain. They have to fight to stay there. But the Bricktown Ballers will be a force for a long time.