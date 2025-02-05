NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Select 5-Star Big-Man in Top 10
The Luka Doncic and De'Aaron Fox trades have dominated NBA headlines over the past few days, and more player movement could come ahead of the league's trade deadline.
With so many important pieces on the move, draft capital has changed hands and draft position could change drastically. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, though, the team still maintains the best record in the Western Conference and three first round picks in the 2025 draft.
Following Doncic and Fox being traded, Draft Digest has updated its mock draft projections, logging a few intriguing selections for OKC.
With the No. 7 pick, Draft Digest slotted Georgia freshman and former 5-star recruit Asa Newell to the Thunder.
Listed at 6-foot-11 and 220 pounds, Newell was rated the No. 19 overall player and No. 4 power forward in the 2024 recruiting class, per 247Sports. The Montverde Academy (FL) product has turned in a strong season for the Bulldogs, averaging 15.2 points, seven rebounds, one assist, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Alongside Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein and Jaylin Williams, Newell would add another big man to OKC's rotation, giving the team more matchup flexibility. Newell's defensive acuman would also seemingly make him a good fit in the Modern Frontier.
"Newell is a highly talented southpaw forward who possesses a unique overlap of size, athleticism, and face-up skill," Adam Finkelstein wrote for 247Sports. "Defensively, he’s a valuable rim protector who can change or discourage as many shots as he blocks and also has a knack for tracking down shots when coming from behind the ball, both in transition and when recovering in the half-court."
Newell seems to make sense for the Thunder, as most players in the class would have a hard time cracking the team's rotation. For the Georgia big man, however, his size and unique skill set could earn him a role early in his career.
At No. 17, Draft Digest paired Spanish wing and Real Madrid standout Hugo Gonzalez with Oklahoma City.
Listed at 6-6, Gonzalez turned 19-years-old on Feb. 5 and has shown the ability to play defense and knock down shots at a high level in the EuroLeague.
Draft Digest slotted BYU freshman Kanon Catchings to OKC with the No. 21 pick, the Thunder's last in the first round. Listed at 6-foot-9, the former Overtime Elite star is averaging 8.7 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game.
Catchings was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, rated the No. 41 overall prospect and No. 8 power forward in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
