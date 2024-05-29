NBA Mock Trade: OKC Thunder Makes Intriguing Trade For Trail Blazers Guard
Trade season is near in the NBA. With the draft just around the corner and free agency shortly following, mock trades and rumors are swirling more than ever. First, the NBA must determine an NBA Champion in a likely battle between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.
With the most flexibility in the league, a deep pool of draft assets and young, moveable talent, the Oklahoma City Thunder is going to be involved in plenty of mock trades and rumors. It makes sense, too. Whether they make any trades or not, they've got desirable assets and the possibility to make nearly any trade they want.
Recently, Bleacher Report wrote a list of one new trade idea for every NBA team. For the Thunder, it took moving on from Josh Giddey and the No. 12 pick. In this case, the team lands Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons.
The move is being mocked to provide more consistent spacing around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, the two leaders of a drive-heavy offense.
"Oklahoma City could instead dip into its asset pool to make a significant-but-not-internet-breaking addition," Bleacher Report wrote. "When the Thunder were undone this season, a lack of consistent creation around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the most common culprit. Simons could go a long way toward filling that void, all while residing on the same timeline of this rapidly rising core."
Moving on from Giddey might be beneficial for both sides, but bringing in a player like Simons could be short-sighted. He doesn't quite fit the mold as a versatile player. Sure, he's an incredible scorer. But so are Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams. The Thunder simply doesn't need the archetype of Simons.
"Swapping out Giddey to get Simons would cost the Thunder some size and defense, but the gains in self-sufficient scoring and space-creating shooting would be enormous," Bleacher Report wrote. "Over the past three seasons, he's been a nightly source of 20.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.3 three-pointers, not to mention a 44.0/38.8/90.1 shooter."
Bringing Simons to the team simply to be a flame thrower off the bench or a floor-spacer would be handicapping his game, similar to how Giddey's game is halted by not having the ball in his hands with spacing around him.
As Bleacher Report alluded to, Simons has solid averages. He's a good player. He's just not what the Thunder needs at this current time.
