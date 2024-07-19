NBA Power Rankings: OKC Thunder Listed No. 2 Team in NBA After Strong Offseason
It is no secret the Oklahoma City Thunder are garnering a ton of hype and interest ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Thunder happen to be coming off a season in which they were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference as an emerging young team, led by the Most Valuable Player runner-up in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Following an elite campaign in which they won 57 games, the Thunder had an equally as successful offseason. Moving on from Josh Giddey, the Thunder traded for Alex Caruso while signing Isaiah Hartenstein out of free agency.
The strong offseason moves following an incredible season leaves the Thunder bringing in plenty of hype to Oklahoma City. As if their season a year ago wasn't enough, the offseason moves leave analysts labeling the team as a contender heading into next season.
ESPN recently released an updated NBA Power Rankings list post-free agency, which left Oklahoma City ranked No. 2 in the entire NBA, trailing only the reigning champions Boston Celtics.
"How will all the pieces fit after the youngest No. 1 seed in NBA history acquired two outstanding role players over the summer? Will center Isaiah Hartenstein start alongside fellow 7-footer Chet Holmgren? Will that fifth starter spot go to guard Alex Caruso to form the league's toughest perimeter defensive duo with Lu Dort? Could the starting lineup be fluid based on matchups? These are nice questions to have for reigning Coach of the Year Mark Daigneault," ESPN wrote.
As ESPN alluded to, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault won Coach of the Year last season. If anyone can mesh this roster and make it work within the system, it's Daigneault. The team wouldn't have such moves if they weren't confident they were able to make it work within the team's unique system.
There's reason to believe the hype in Oklahoma City, too. The Thunder's big three -- headed by an MVP candidate -- also has two members of the 2022 NBA Draft. They're going to improve, if not take a leap. The MVP candidate is going to do his thing while being surrounded by a perfect rotation of players to suit his skill set.
Needless to say, the No. 2 team in the NBA is in good hands right now and for years to come.
