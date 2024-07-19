OKC Thunder’s Big Man Praises Josh Giddey After Trade
The Josh Giddey-Chet Holmgren duo had potential from the day the big man landed in Oklahoma City. Everyone thought a true stretch big man that was capable in a pick-and-roll scenario would open up Giddey’s game. The returns were promising last year during the summer league session, but the chemistry was short lived.
Giddey was traded to Chicago after an inconsistent season in Oklahoma City. He wasn’t able to generate the chemistry some predicted with Holmgren and the duo only got to play one season together. By the end of the season, Giddey’s struggles were magnified and the Thunder preferred to have the ball in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams’ hands for obvious reasons.
Despite the fall off and the ensuing trade, Holmgren still believes in Giddey’s abilities as a basketball player.
“Obviously it hurts losing Gid,” Holmgren said on the Road Trippin’ Show. “Everybody on the team rocked with him. He’s a great player in his own right. But he’s gonna have a hell of a career over in Chicago too. I’m definitely excited for this season.”
A fresh start is exactly what the former No. 6 overall pick needed, and the opportunity in Chicago could open up more chances for Giddey to play freely with the ball in his hands. Over the course of the season, many players advocated for Giddey, trying to instill confidence and belief in the young guard. Over his three years in Oklahoma City the talent was clear, but the fit became wonky. He was guarded by opposing big men and relegated to being a 3-point shooter — something he has never excelled at.
In 80 games with the Thunder last season, Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists — all career-lows. He shot 47.5% from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range.
That one season certainly isn’t indicative of Giddey’s body of work as a player, though, and it became increasingly apparent that the fit wasn’t right over the course of the year. Holmgren saw his abilities day in and day out and still believes Giddey has serious potential as a player. Now that he’s in Chicago, he can excel as a true point guard and benefit from a fresh start. His former Thunder teammates will be supporting him from afar.
