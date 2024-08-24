Netflix Teases Olympics Documentary Featuring OKC Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City’s superstar talent was on display internationally this summer. All eyes were on the Paris Olympics and the basketball showdown between some of the NBA’s biggest stars. It wasn’t an easy cruise for the USA like we’ve seen in years past, though. Many countries now have MVP candidates and a handful of NBA players, raising the competition to a new level.
The biggest example of overseas MVP talent would be Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Thunder’s very own Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. France also had a handful of NBA players and a future superstar in Victor Wembaynama.
It was an absolute show this summer and the talented NBA stars did not disappoint. Team USA knocked off France in the Gold Medal game and basketball fans across the world were blessed with vintage performances from Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant. If that’s the last time that trio suits up for Team USA, it was the perfect way to go out.
Gilgeous-Alexander did all he could, but Canada ultimately fell short. He turned in multiple 20-point performances and put Team Canada on his back in nearly every game. He led his country to their first Olympic basketball win in over 20 years and cemented himself as a Canada legend.
Now he’s back in Oklahoma City training for the upcoming season, but his performance this summer won’t be forgotten. On Friday, Netflix teased a documentary surrounding the 2024 Olympic Basketball competition and featured Gilgeous-Alexander’s jersey in the promotional picture.
"(The documentary will) give all access to the sport's promising hopefuls and medal contenders from across the world as they first battle to qualify for Paris 2024 before setting their sights on the Olympic podium," said Scott Bregman of the Olympic Channel.
It’ll be a must watch for both NBA fans and Thunder fans. The documentary is set to debut in 2025.
