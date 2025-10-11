Nikola Jokic Hopes the Nuggets Can Sneak Up on OKC Thunder This Season
On the way to hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy, Oklahoma City had countless obstacles to check off the list. The mountain of competition was high, and this Thunder team was determined to climb it.
There were many difficult challenges along the way — even OKC’s first round series against the Ja Morant led Grizzlies, who were in the same spot as the Thunder a few years ago. The Timberwolves also posed a unique challenge, as the Thunder had formed a loose rivalry with them over the last few years, and Anthony Edwards was teetering on the verge of becoming a superstar.
But no series was bigger than Oklahoma City’s series against the Denver Nuggets. Even in the NBA Finals — yes it went to Game 7 — defeating Denver was arguably more important. Beating a former champion, getting over the hump, and announcing the Thunder’s arrival was all necessary in the series against the Nuggets. Once the Thunder beat the Nuggets, it felt like all that was left to do was handle business and take the trophy home.
Oklahoma City’s players have mentioned the Denver series as a turning point for them — one where the players were a bit nervous and everyone was on edge. The Thunder’s monotony and focus was thrown off just enough to have to recalibrate.
Denver made a few big offseason additions that make them so dangerous once again. Their star player, Nikola Jokic, hopes that they continue to float under the radar, though. When he was asked about the Thunder being heavy favorites again, he said he preferred working in silence.
"Hopefully we can be the silent — how do you say it? — the silent knight,” Jokic said. “Silent horse. Dark horse."
There are a few things that make Denver more dangerous this season, starting with the fact that they’ll have a healthy Aaron Gordon. Gordon was toughing out an injury in a big way towards the end of that series, and he clearly wasn’t himself. He’s a huge problem for the Thunder with his versatility and rebounding prowess.
The Nuggets also beefed up their bench by a substantial amount, too. The biggest move, of course, was swapping Michael Porter Jr for Cam Johnson, one that many feel will fit the Nuggets style a bit better. They also welcomed back Bruce Brown, and acquired both Tim Hardaway Jr and Jonas Valanciunas. The bench unit appears to be revamped, and ready to compete with the Thunder’s loaded depth.
Denver, once again, looks to be Oklahoma City’s biggest competition out West simply because of who Jokic is — arguably the best in the world. With an improved supporting cast, too, figuring out how to slow down Denver’s attack will certainly be a headache.