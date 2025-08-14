No Fall Off Expected For OKC Thunder’s Must-See TV Operation
Just a few seasons ago, you had to squint really hard to find a nationally televised game on Oklahoma City’s schedule. And rightfully so — as a small market NBA team, you have to do extraordinary things to capture screen time away from the giants. Well, Oklahoma City did just that, winning its first NBA championship and securing another MVP for the franchise. Now, they can be categorized as must-see television.
The Bucks captured the big screen with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Wolves have been advertised with Anthony Edwards, but generally speaking it’s much harder for small markets to take center stage. They need to have a legitimate superstar, plus a supporting cast worth watching. And then, once they put it all together, the NBA and its television networks have to believe in them.
The schedule release on Thursday is picture perfect proof that everyone still believes in the Thunder and its future. There’s no championship hangover expected in Oklahoma City, a team that checks all the boxes.
A season after winning the championship, Oklahoma City is slated to appear on national television the most out of any NBA team. The Thunder will play on the big screen 34 times — tied with the Warriors, Lakers, and Knicks. Oklahoma City is in company with Steph Curry and LeBron James led teams along with two of the biggest markets the NBA has to offer.
Oklahoma City’s key to success, and a spot under the bright lights, looks simple from afar but it was much harder said than done. They have a superstar , Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, coming off of an MVP season, two rising stars in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren that are extremely well-known amongst NBA fans, and a few polarizing features. From postgame interviews and barking, to very open, honest, and online players in Holmgren and Williams, people genuinely want to see this Thunder team on the court. The last step in the operation is the potential for sustained success — and Oklahoma City is in a better spot than any other team in the league.
This Thunder squad just locked down Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, and Holmgren to longterm deals, meaning their most marketable players will be donning the team’s Blue and Orange threads for the foreseeable future. As the team continues to win and the popularity grows, the more fans will want to tune in — and they already do, as the national television schedule suggests.
The NBA and its television partners believe in Oklahoma City — right now, and peaking into the future. The Thunder can be a staple of the league for years to come, and contend for championships over the next decade. This could be the new norm, and the national television schedule is setting the stage.