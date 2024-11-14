Thunder Two-Way Guard Adam Flagler Taking on More Leadership Role in Year Two
The Oklahoma City Blue started their title defense with a big win over the Texas Legends on Tuesday. Narrowing out their I-35 rivals, 103-102. In that game, two-way guard Adam Flagler stood out with 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and five steals.
In a game where he did not shoot well, only turning in 3-for-16 from beyond the arc for the typical sharpshooter his impact was not only felt but he was the best player on the floor. After the game, Blue bench boss Kameron Woods praised the Baylor Bears product citing his leadership skills as a reason the Blue began the season 1-0.
"It's his second year as a pro, he has turned into one of the leaders in this group. Not because of his two-way [contract] but because [of his experience] he is a hard-working guy...He impacted the game in a lot of ways," Woods said.
This was not the first time Flagler had led his troops, Woods told a story of the 6-foot-3 guard being an extension of the sideline pacer on the floor during training camp.
"[Adam Flagler] knows me really well, he knows the organization really well, because we have spent so much time together," Woods explained "The examples to me are practice, multiple times at practice he will stop the court, without telling me, and huddle the guys and hit them on stuff that I would hit them on. We have a great relationship in terms of how we want the gym to feel and how we want to work. He sets the tone there"
Woods, a standout player in his own right with records still hanging at Butler University, knows what a locker room looks like with a respected leader and a leader in name only. This is no small compliment for his lead guard.
"The most impressive part about that to me, if you are going to do that, the guys have to respect you...These guys dig in more when he communicates with the team, which says a lot about him. They respect him, they respect the way he works," Woods continued.
That led this scribe to the Thunder locker room prior to Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans to catch up with Flagler and ask him about his second year in the Blue system which mirrors the varsity club.
"I think that has always been something I have been. Vocal wise, I have always been a guy that has led by example but wanting to be more vocal, especially for the team," Flagler explained to Thunder on SI "Being here for a second year now, knowing what to expect is big for me to put guys in place and let them know they not out there by themselves."
Leadership is mainly a skill you are either born with or have, few can fake it efficiently. Flagler is someone who has always possessed this trait, helping the Bears to its first National Title during the 2021 NCAA tournament.
In his second year in Oklahoma City's system, it has heightened his ability to be vocal with his team knowing what is expected of the group organizationally.
"We spend so much time, being on the road, [Kameron Woods] does a great job of building a relationship outside of the court where that trust can be felt the minute we step on the court," Flagler told Thunder on SI "Anytime I can say the things he might be thinking and be that coach or leader on the floor is big. He doesn't ever want to over coach, he doesn't ever want his voice to be where it isn't as receptive."
Flagler navigated roads that were under construction throughout his basketball career. After a successful college career, the guard suffered a devastating knee injury the day before the 2023 NBA Draft which could have derailed his hoop dreams turning them into a nightmare.
However, Oklahoma City still brought him into the fold post-draft where he earned the respect of the organization right out of the gate.
The way he attacked his rehab process has earned flowers from Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault in the past. It also saw him make a speedy recovery marking his return to basketball on Dec. 29 in Maine.
On February 10, 2024, the Thunder inked Flagler to his multi-year two-way pact and the Baylor product helped another team - the OKC Blue - win its first championship.
