OKC Blue Are Off to Hot Start, Update on Thunder Assignees
The Oklahoma City Blue are off to a hot-start as reigning champions of the NBA G League, turning in a 6-1 record after beating the Memphis Hustle for the second time this season. The Hustle are one of two teams the Blue have already beat twice, with the Texas Legends being the other.
This strong start has been partly powered by Thunder assignees Branden Carlson and Adam Flagler have been the biggest boosts to the OKC Blue.
Carlson is averaging 20 points, three assists, 11 rebounds, a steal and a block per game. Flagler is posting 23 points per game, five assists, four rebounds and two steals while shooting 32 percent from 3-point land.
Malevy Leons, who spent time with the OKC Thunder this season, is turning in 11 points, an assist, nine rebounds, a steal and nearly a block per game with lights out defense and being the hardest working player on the floor.
Alex Ducas, a two-way contracted played for the Thunder, has been sidelined due to an injury labeled as Left achilles tendinopathy. Dillon Jones, Oklahoma City's first-round draft pick in 2024, has played a game for the Blue to the tune of a 12 point, 10 rebound and 10 assists triple-double in the team's win over Rio Grande Valley.
Up next, the OKC Blue take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Nov. 30 on the road to continue their title defense season.
