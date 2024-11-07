OKC Falters in Fourth Quarter, Drops First Game of Season to Denver
Until the end of the third quarter, it looked like the OKC Thunder had its eighth game gone and forgotten against the Denver Nuggets.
Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. had different ideas for the Nuggets. An impressive comeback led by Denver's stars aided in its 124-122 victory, snapping OKC's consecutive winning streak. With six minutes remaining in the third quarter, OKC led 84-73. Center Chet Holmgren and star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had OKC cooking on all levels and even though the lead was surmountable, they looked comfortable.
That feeling of comfort didn't last long, as the duo of Jokic and Porter led a comeback to give OKC a scare. Porter did an excellent job getting to the free-throw line in this stretch and Jokic did what he does best, getting his buckets in the paint. Combine that with a dry streak from OKC and by the quarter's end, the two squads were tied at 95.
Again, the first half was completely led by the Thunder. Jalen Williams posted 15 to lead the way and Holmgren was close behind. OKC was shooting just well enough to keep an average lead, but like usual, were clicking on the defensive side of the ball.
Surprisingly, the Nuggets' veteran guard Russell Westbrook ended up posting a massive performance. He finished with 29 points, six rebounds and six assists for by far his best game of the early season. Without his performance, Denver surely would have been out of the game. His acrobatic finishes and 75% three-point night were the key factors in his standout game.
By the beginning of the fourth quarter, it was evident that the game would come down to the wire and that Denver would test this young team's composure to maintain its winning streak. Westbrook scored the first three points of the final period with an and-one layup, followed by a triple from Porter then two more from Westbrook. These were not uninterrupted points, with Gilgeous-Alexander getting to the rim and second-year guard Cason Wallace doing the same shortly after.
The two teams bounced back and forth, with Denver taking a seven-point lead with 3:24 remaining. Peyton Watson gave Denver this lead, and the unbeaten streak looked to be in the most jeopardy it had seen until this point. Denver stayed comfortably ahead thanks to its relentless defensive pressure.
With 1:44 remaining and trailing by six, Gilgeous-Alexander dribbled the ball off his foot and committed a back-court violation. Watson made another layup and extended the lead to eight, but Williams responded with a step-back mid-range shot and a transition three. The pressure was on OKC from that moment to get a stop. In a scramble play with the shot clock winding down and under 30 seconds in total remaining, Jokic was fouled, giving the Nuggets the ball, but only going one-for-two. A quick layup from Gilgeous-Alexander made the game that much more interesting.
After missing a pair of free throws, Watson would be called upon on the final defensive possession of the game for the Nuggets, up by two. Gilgeous-Alexander came charging down the court, drove to the basket and was rejected by Watson to seal the game for the Nuggets.
OKC dropped to 7-1 on the season with its first loss and was led by Williams with 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, posting a near triple-double. Despite missing the final bucket, Gilgeous-Alexander posted 28 points and six assists for the Thunder.
The next matchup for OKC occurs at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 8 against the Houston Rockets.
