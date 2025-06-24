OKC Mayor Gifts Entire OKC Thunder Roster Days
The Oklahoma City Thunder are NBA Champions for the first time in team history. The 2024-25 Thunder squad gifts Oklahoma City its first pro sports championship. On Tuesday, the parade was held for the OKC Thunder after they earned a 103-91 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 to close out the NBA Finals.
There are plenty of memorable moments from the parade. From electric speeches to shirtless waltzes. However, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt had a special treat in store.
Mayor Holt kicked off the speeches in downtown Oklahoma City by making a proclamation that each member of the Thunder would have their own day over the course of the next month.
OKC Thunder Days June 30-July 30
- June 30 Clay Bennett Day
- July 1 Sam Presti Day
- July 2 Mark Daigneault Day
- July 7 Brandon Carlson
- July 8 Alex Ducas Day
- July 9 Adam Flagler Day
- July 10 Nikola Topic Day
- July 11 Ousmane Dieng Day
- July 14 Dillon Jones Day
- July 15 Ajay Mitchell Day
- July 16 Jaylin Williams Day
- July 17 Kenrich Williams Day
- July 18 Isaiah Joe Day
- July 21 Aaron Wiggins Day
- July 22 Cason Wallace Day
- July 23 Isaiah Hartenstein Day
- July 24 Alex Caruso Day
- July 25 Lu Dort Day
- July 28 Chet Holmgren Day
- July 29 Jalen Williams Day
- July 30 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Day
That is an entire month of celebrating the Oklahoma City Thunder's first NBA Championship. Mayor Holt is no stranger to handing out days on the calendar to members of the Thunder organization. Others include Russell Westbrook (August 4, 2016), who also has a key to the city.