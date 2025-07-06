OKC Thunder 2024-25 Season in Review: Branden Carlson
The Oklahoma City Thunder originally signed rookie center Branden Carlson on Nov. 16, 2024, after its frontcourt thinned with Chet Holmgren joining Isaiah Hartenstein on the injured list. Carlson ended up signing three more deals, including a two-way contract on Feb. 6, and played 246 minutes across 32 total appearances. He was not eligible for a playoff spot due to his two-way status.
In his first professional campaign, Carlson played at least five minutes in 15 games, at least 10 minutes in eight games and at least 20 minutes in three games. Just like with two-way guard Adam Flagler, the Thunder boasted a dominant record when the big man received playing time. It went 29-3 with Carlson, losing to the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 17 (106-98) and Jan. 23 (121-115) and the Houston Rockets on April 4 (125-111).
Carlson averaged 3.8 points on 44.3% shooting, 1.7 rebounds (0.5 offensive), 0.7 blocks and 0.4 assists. He shot 21-for-31 (67.7%) on 2-pointers and 22-for-66 (33.3%) on 3-pointers, with every made triple being assisted. He went 14-for-18 (77.8%) at the rim and attempted just one non-paint mid-range shot — a missed 22-footer from the top of the key.
Play of the Year: Chasedown Block to Running Dunk in Hometown Return
Carlson grew up in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area and played five seasons at the University of Utah, averaging 12.9 points on 51.3% shooting, 5.8 rebounds (1.5 offensive), 1.7 blocks and 1.2 assists. Making his second return to the Beehive State as an Oklahoma City player, Carlson stuffed a Keyonte George floater attempt from behind and ran the floor for a two-handed poster dunk from Isaiah Joe in quick succession during the fourth quarter. He registered nine points, three blocks, two rebounds and an assist as the Thunder beat the Jazz, 145-111, on April 11.
Game of the Year: April 13 @ New Orleans Pelicans
Days after his impressive two-way sequence, Carlson put together a monstrous outing in the Thunder's last regular-season game. He finished with 26 points on 10-for-19 shooting, 10 rebounds (six offensive), three blocks, two assists and a +8 plus-minus in 39 minutes off the bench in Oklahoma City's 115-100 victory over the heavily shorthanded Pelicans. Carlson racked up 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks by halftime, with the Thunder already holding a 15-point advantage. He poured in six restricted-area makes, two other paint shots and two triples on the afternoon.
Statistic of the Year: Block Percentage
Block percentage estimates the percentage of opponent 2-point shots blocked by a player while they are on the floor. Last season's qualified leaders were Victor Wembanyama (10.4%!!!), Walker Kessler (7.4%), Myles Turner (6.0%) and Anthony Davis (6.0%). Carlson blocked 21 shots, giving him a team-high 8.6% block percentage — 0.4% higher than Holmgren. He tallied multiple blocks in six games and three blocks in the last two games of the year.
The Thunder extended a qualifying offer to Carlson on June 29, meaning it can match any offer he receives in restricted free agency. The big man will likely sign another two-way pact with Oklahoma City if he cannot find a standard deal with another team.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.