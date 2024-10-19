Thunder Add Front Court Piece After Isaiah Hartenstein Injury
This preseason has delivered some bad news for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who started exhibition play without Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams due to a hamstring and kne injury respectively - both with re-evaluation dates before teh season opener - Then, the OKC Thunder suffered their biggest hit of the season.
After signing Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year $87 Million dollar pact this summer, the OKC Thunder will be without their newest seven-footer to start the season as he is shelved for five-to-six weeks. This has left a glaring holes in the Thunder's front court depth, especially if any of the three williams - oh yeah, Jalen Williams sustained an ankle injury in the first half of the Thunder's preseason finale - miss time in the regular season.
However, the Oklahoma City Thunder were able to pivot. The team entered this season with an open roster spot as only 14 of their 15 standard rosters spots were inked, but all three two-way spots taken.
Top Executive Sam Presti and the Thunder elected to fill that final roster spot with a non-guaranteed signing of 5-foot-9 forward Alex Reese. The Alabama product is 25-year-olds, after taking a year off from basketball to be a bar tender, Reese dominated the G League to turn some heads.
The forward who can moonlight as a small ball five, will likely only be in Bricktown until Hartenstein recovers but this is certainly a massive chance for Reese to stick in the NBA and breaks that do not come around often. He certainly looked up to task in the NBA Preseason.
Oklahoma City will start their season on Oct. 24 against the Denver Nuggets with tip off set for 9 PM CT on TNT.
