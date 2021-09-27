OKC Thunder Add Wilson, Edwards To Finalize Training Camp Roster

With training camp just one day away, the Oklahoma City Thunder released their official training camp roster. Comprised of 20 players, the team announced on Monday that they would be filling the final two open roster spots with forward DJ Wilson and guard Rob Edwards.

This news came shortly after the team announced the release of Charlie Brown Jr. and signing of Mamadi Diakite.

The Thunder will carry these 20 players into training camp, but will ultimately have to cut the roster down to 17 within the next few weeks. Oklahoma City will enter the 2021-22 season with a 15-man roster along with the pair of two-way players they signed earlier this summer.

Wilson played with the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets last season, averaging 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. A 6-foot-10 forward, he’ll be one of the taller players on the entire roster in training camp.

Edwards is a familiar face in OKC, as a former college teammate of Lu Dort and member of the Oklahoma City Blue last season in the G League. The 6-foot-5 guard also played for the Thunder in NBA Summer League this offseason, averaging 11.2 points per contest while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Both Edwards and Wilson were signed to training camp deals, meaning they’ll compete for one of the final roster spots over the next few weeks.

