OKC Thunder Guard Alex Caruso Speaks Chemistry With Isaiah Hartenstein
This offseason was a major step forward for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Fresh off a 57-win seaosn that saw the Thunder become the youngest No. 1 seed of all-time and win its first playoff series since Kevin Durant wore the blue-and-orange, Oklahoma City went out and bolstered its roster.
The moves were tipped-off by a one-for-one swap of former No. 6 overall pick Josh Giddey for defensive stalwart Alex Caruso. The fireworks went off as the Thunder signed Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year $87 Million pact, the largest free agent contract issued in club history.
Those two have started their Thunder tenures with a bang. Hartenstein has been a double-double machine with the right skillset to stick in Oklahoma City's offensvie system. Caruso has overcome injuries and a slow offensive start, making up for it with his recent hot-streak and outstanding defensive chops.
As Hartenstein continues to dart dazzling passes across the hardwood, they often find his fellow newbie veteran, Caruso. The guard discussed their early chemistry at practice on Monday ahead of the Thunder's elimination clash with the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Cup on Tuesday.
“He’s a phenomenal passer. People don’t talk about him as a passer as a big in the league. Obviously Jokic is in a category of his own. That’s a different guy. Not many bigs in the league can pass it and have the ball skills he has," Caruso said.
The defensive ace went on to rave about how Hartenstein sees the floor and discussing the feeling that is playing off the big man in those moments. Perhaps the best way to summarize it is making the life easier on scorers to have a big man that can pass the pill like Hartenstein.
Oklahoma City is still rounding into form and finding its stride, despite its flashy 18-5 record, this season has had no shortage of adversity. Mainly due to injury. Even now, the Thunder are handling a stretch without rising star Chet Holmgren who is sidelined for a major chunk of the regular season with a hip injury.
Though, its been made easier with these two key additions. Tomorrow against Dallas, while these two teams are extremely familiar with one another, it will be the first time the Thunder can deploy either Caruso or Hartenstein against the Mavericks. Each were in street clothes for the Nov. 17 date, which Dallas won, 121-119.
Want to join the discussion? Like Thunder on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.