OKC Thunder Beginning to Unveil Playoff Rotation
The Thunder’s depth has been key throughout the season, but they are beginning to showcase their top-end talent more.
On Thursday, Oklahoma City will look to take a 3-0 lead in the first round when it tips off its first road game of the postseason. While the Memphis Grizzlies haven’t looked much like a 48-win team thus far, they could get a jolt of energy back on their home floor.
Typically, role players benefit most from playing in front of their home crowd, and the game could take a different look from the first two if Memphis’ non-stars can begin to hit their open looks. Of course, the Thunder’s non-stars have been incredible throughout the first two games.
Assuming they can continue their solid play, Oklahoma City should be able to complete a first-round sweep for the second straight season. However, the list of players who get to be on the floor could begin to get shorter as the postseason continues.
In Sunday’s Game 1 win, the Thunder didn’t have to show much in terms of their desired playoff rotations with a 51-point difference. However, Game 2 featured a much better effort from Memphis that included a single-digit ball game briefly in the second half.
In Tuesday’s 19-point win, the Thunder still played 10 players in the first half and looked to be on track to have the same rotation in the second half. However, Mark Daigneault opted to use only three players off his bench as the game got tight in the final 24 minutes.
Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe each made it off the bench in the second half, but Wallace was the only player to near the minutes of the starting five after halftime. Considering the Thunder had at least one of Chet Holmgren or Isaiah Hartenstein on the floor for over 22 minutes after halftime, there was little need for the bigger bodies, such as Aaron Wiggins and Jaylin Williams, who got some run in the first half.
Although he didn’t play much on Tuesday, it still seems that Wiggins and Joe could be interchangeable pieces in the eight-man rotation depending on the matchup. Add in spot opportunities for Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams, and the Thunder’s depth will still be on full display.
As the playoffs go on, Oklahoma City’s depth will be much more about versatility than the quantity of players getting minutes on any given night.