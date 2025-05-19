OKC Thunder Should be Able to Toss Out Best Lineup vs. Timberwolves
It was a slug fest, a messy, muddy, grind-it-out series. Eventually, the Oklahoma City Thunder survived the Denver Nuggets in a best-of-7 set that went the distance.
A blowout Game 7 win over the Denver Nuggets has sent the Oklahoma City Thunder to its first Western Conference Finals since 2016, taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Thunder were forced to battle with the All-time great Nikola Jokic.. His presence forced the Thunder to primarily play double-big units before a switch in Game 7 that stuck Alex Caruso underneath Jokic as the defensive ace flustered the big man with his ability to swarm, suffocate and silence Jokic only allowing a single third quarter shot attempt from the best player in the world as Oklahoma City blew the game out of the water.
In this matchup with the Timberwolves, the Thunder are going to be able to heavily utilize their best lineup: Single big.
Specifically with Chet Holmgren at the five.
This postseason, Holmgren has been the lone big on the floor for 267 possessions. In that span, the OKC Thunder ranks in the 100th percentile offensively to the tune of a +34.8 differential, 137.8 points per possession and limits opponents to 103.1 points per possession.
Against Minnesota, the Thunder have to give the Timberwolves a heavy dose of only Holmgren anchoring the defense.
Not only does this allow Oklahoma City to put out a plethora of wings and guards capable of shutting the water off of Minnesota's perimeter attack spearheaded by Anthony Edwards, but if anyone is able to sneak past the Thunder's hounds outside, one of the best shot blockers in the sport is awaiting them at the cup.
Rudy Gobert doesn't command the attention away from the basket that Jokic does and if Minnesota wants to slow things down and rely on Gobert's post-ups, the Thunder should welcome that with open arms.
It is no small task limiting Minnesota, but this historically great Thunder defense has its best chance with lone-big lineups and its ability to blanket the game in 48 minutes of rim protection by staggering Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.
On the offensive end, of course, Holmgren becomes more comfortable individually without sharing the compact space with another seven-footer. While Holmgren and Hartenstein have made great strides on both ends in their relatively short time pairing together, everyone is better off with just one on the floor at a time offensively.
It creates more space for All-Star Jalen Williams and superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to drive into the lane and finish around the rim or operate in the mid-range, it lets Holmgren attack off the catch better or linger beyond the arc to create mismatches or open jumpers.
Oklahoma City Thunder bench boss Mark Daigneault has plenty of tools in his toolbox, but this should be the team's go-to look throughout the Timberwolves series.
With Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and Williams flanked by defenders such as Lu Dort, Cason Wallace and/or Alex Caruso, it will be tough sledding on both ends for Minnesota.
The Timberwolves' offense should sputter against that group and its only defensive hope would be a clean zone defense that funnels shots to streaky shooters and leaving it in the hands of shot variance to find success.