OKC Thunder Boast No. 2 NBA Title Odds After 23-5 Start
The Oklahoma City Thunder have had an impressive start to the season.
Nearly 30 games into the 2024-25 campaign, OKC is 23-5 and holds the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference, sitting three and a half games ahead of the Houston Rockets. As a result, Mark Daigneault's team holds the second-highest odds to win an NBA title.
On FanDuel SportsBook, the Thunder have +390 odds to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2025 while the Celtics sit in first with +200. Oklahoma City's odds are +340 on DraftKings SportsBook with Boston sitting at +240.
The New York Knicks hold the No. 3 odds on DraftKings at +1,000 while the Dallas Mavericks join the Knicks with the third-best odds on Fanduel at +1,300.
Oklahoma City has earned the No. 2 position despite not having a healthy roster all year. Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein have yet to share the court together in the regular season after Holmgren suffered a hip injury 10 games into the 2024-25 campaign and Hartenstein missed the begginning of the season with a hand injury.
Still, the Thunder have maintained one of the most disruptive defensive units in the NBA with the help of Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and others. Since Hartenstein's return to the line, Oklahoma City has been even better on both ends of the court.
Once Holmgren is able to make his way back onto the floor, the Thunder should get another significant bump on offense and defense.
Even with Holmgren, though, it will be difficult for OKC to usurp the defending champion Boston Celtics in NBA title odds. The Celtics have the league's best record and could be on their way to another championship.
The Thunder return to action on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. against the Indiana Pacers.
